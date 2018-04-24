Phillies' Carlos Santana: Remains very unlucky
Santana's .151/.301/.288 line through his first 93 plate appearances does not accurately reflect how he's hitting the ball, the Phillies' official site reports.
According to Statcast's expected batting average stat (which uses the Hit Probability of each batted ball), Santana deserves a batting average of .277. The 126-point gap between his actual and expected batting average is easily the largest in the majors, 28 points larger than the next most unlucky player (minimum 50 at-bats). His 51.6-percent hard-hit rate (according to Statcast) is ninth among qualified hitters, yet he's hitting just .233 on hard-hit balls, well below the league average of .512. Santana doesn't really need to do anything new to turn his lousy start around. He's already walking more than he's striking out, so once the batted balls start finding holes in the defense, his numbers should look quite good.
