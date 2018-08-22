Phillies' Carlos Santana: Retreats to bench

Santana is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Santana, who is hitting .263/.364/.404 with two homers and seven RBI through 17 games this month, will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following five straight starts. Justin Bour will man first base and hit cleanup in his stead.

