Phillies' Carlos Santana: Signs with Philadelphia

Santana agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with the Phillies on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

After spending his first 11 seasons as a professional within the Indians' organization, Santana will move on to a new home following this robust agreement. It was clear that Cleveland wasn't going to be able to offer Santana this kind of contract, and after the first baseman declined the club's $17.4 million qualifying offer in November, it became apparent that he would be playing for a new team come 2018. But on the surface, this move is a tad puzzling, considering the Phillies have a first baseman for the future in Rhys Hoskins. It would appear as though the top prospect will likely move to the outfield in order to make room for Santana, as he saw time in left field during 30 of his 50 appearances in the big leagues in 2017. As for Santana, the switch-hitting 31-year-old is coming off another quality season, slashing .259/.363/.455 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI in 154 games last year.