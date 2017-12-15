Phillies' Carlos Santana: Signs with Philadelphia
Santana agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with the Phillies on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
After spending his first 11 seasons as a professional within the Indians' organization, Santana will move on to a new home following this robust agreement. It was clear that Cleveland wasn't going to be able to offer Santana this kind of contract, and after the first baseman declined the club's $17.4 million qualifying offer in November, it became apparent that he would be playing for a new team come 2018. But on the surface, this move is a tad puzzling, considering the Phillies have a first baseman for the future in Rhys Hoskins. It would appear as though the top prospect will likely move to the outfield in order to make room for Santana, as he saw time in left field during 30 of his 50 appearances in the big leagues in 2017. As for Santana, the switch-hitting 31-year-old is coming off another quality season, slashing .259/.363/.455 with 23 home runs and 79 RBI in 154 games last year.
More News
-
Carlos Santana: Officially declines qualifying offer•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Tendered qualifying offer by Cleveland•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Returns to action•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Not playing Sunday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Undergoing tests on shoulder•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Matches career high with 89th run•
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...