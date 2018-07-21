Phillies' Carlos Santana: Slugs 15th homer
Santana went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 11-5 win over the Padres.
The veteran switch hitter drove in the Phillies' first run of the game with a groundout in the first inning, while his three-run shot in the second put the team in the lead for good. Santana now has 15 homers on the season, but his .209/.350/.403 slash line limits his fantasy value in traditional 5x5 fantasy formats.
