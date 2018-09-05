Phillies' Carlos Santana: Smacks leadoff homer

Santana went 2-for-5 with a walk, a homer, two runs and two RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Marlins.

Leading off for the second time in four games, Santana set the tone from the start, opening the game with a leadoff homer, his 21st of the season. Santana's batting average remains quite low at .227, but that's brought down by poor batted-ball luck from the start of the season; the first baseman's expected batting average according to Statcast is a solid .263, right in line with the .259 batting average he recorded in each of the last two seasons.