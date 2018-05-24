Phillies' Carlos Santana: Two hits in Wednesday's win
Santana went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Braves.
Neither team produced much offense in this one, but Santana's RBI on a squib to third with the bases loaded in the third inning proved to be all the offense Jake Arrieta would need. The veteran first baseman has put together back-to-back two-hit efforts, and after a sluggish April he's now batting .271 (19-for-70) through 19 games in May with six homers, 19 RBI and 11 runs.
