Phillies' Carlos Tocci: Promoted to Triple-A
Tocci was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Corey Seidman of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Tocci, who turns 22-years-old this month, earned the promotion after hitting .307/.362/.398 with two home runs and four stolen bases in 430 at-bats for Double-A Reading this season. He is likely to earn a 40-man roster spot this winter after being left exposed in the Rule 5 draft last offseason. Tocci would certainly be selected this winter if he was available to other teams in the Rule 5 draft again.
