The Guardians traded Kieboom to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Kieboom inked a minor-league deal with the Guardians in mid-January and appeared 16 Cactus League games for Cleveland, posting a .160/.192/.320 slash line with one home run and five RBI in 26 plate appearances. Per Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Kierboom will report to Philadelphia's minor-league camp and likely open the season in Triple-A but could see some major-league action if the Phillies need additional depth at first base.