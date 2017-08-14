Play

The Phillies sent Fien (shoulder) on a rehab assignment to High-A Clearwater on Sunday.

Fien has been sidelined since June 20 with a strain of his right rotator cuff. He's not a lock to rejoin the Phillies' active roster once he completes his rehab.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast