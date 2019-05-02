Hernandez went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Tigers.

It's Hernandez's fifth multi-hit performance in the last 13 games, during which he's maintained a .333 average. The recent surge has bumped Hernandez's season line up to .283/.344/.407, making his pronounced struggles through mid-April a distant memory. Unfortunately for Hernandez, the turnaround is unlikely to result in him moving into one of the top two spots in the batting order with offseason pickups Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura both thriving in Philadelphia.