Hernandez agreed to a one-year, $5.1 million deal with the Phillies on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

This is a healthy raise over the $2.55 million he received in his first year of arbitration. Top prospect Scott Kingery is nearly big-league ready, so Hernandez may be moved to a utility role, or possibly third base at some point this season, which makes him a bit riskier for fantasy than he was last year. That said, Hernandez was worth 3.3 wins last season according to FanGraphs, so if he is hitting, the Phillies should be able to find room for him.