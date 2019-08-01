Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Back atop lineup

Hernandez will start at second base and bat leadoff Thursday against the Giants.

With Scott Kingery slumping at the plate of late, manager Gabe Kapler will turn to Hernandez as the team's table setter for the second straight day. Though his walk rate has slipped considerably in 2019, Hernandez's high-contact ways and good speed make him a decent fit atop the lineup. At least until Kingery pares down his strikeouts, Hernandez should have a good chance of sticking as the club's primary leadoff man and enjoy a spike in run-scoring and base-stealing opportunities as a result.