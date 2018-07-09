Hernandez (foot) is back in the lineup for the first half of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Hernandez fouled a ball off his foot Friday against the Pirates and did not start the next two games, though he did come in as a pinch hitter Sunday. He's fully back in the lineup Monday, taking his customary spot as the Phillies' leadoff hitter and second baseman.

