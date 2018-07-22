Hernandez is out of the lineup for the second game of the Phillies' doubleheader Sunday against the Padres, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Hernandez went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in the Phillies' 10-2 loss in Game 1, extending his hit streak to seven games. Manager Gabe Kapler will give the club's table setter a breather for the nightcap, affording a start at the keystone to Jesmuel Valentin while Carlos Santana handles leadoff duties.