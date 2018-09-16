Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.

His fifth-inning shot completed the Phillies' comeback from an early 4-0 deficit, and four relievers then combined to make the slender lead hold up. Hernandez has a career-high 12 homers and 52 RBI on the year while tying his personal best in runs with 85, but his .257 batting average remains far below the .294 marks he posted in both of the last two seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories