Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Checks out of starting nine
Hernandez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
After batting third in the series opener Friday, the struggling Hernandez dropped all the way to the ninth spot in the order Saturday and will now find himself out of the starting nine entirely. It's unlikely that Hernandez has surrendered his everyday role at second base, but he could be rested more frequently in September in light of his lackluster production at the dish during the second half. Over 151 at-bats since the All-Star break, Hernandez is hitting .212 with three home runs and three stolen bases.
More News
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Moved from leadoff spot Monday•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Scores three times•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Goes yard in San Diego•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Grabs pinch-hit double•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Heads to bench•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...