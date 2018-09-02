Hernandez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

After batting third in the series opener Friday, the struggling Hernandez dropped all the way to the ninth spot in the order Saturday and will now find himself out of the starting nine entirely. It's unlikely that Hernandez has surrendered his everyday role at second base, but he could be rested more frequently in September in light of his lackluster production at the dish during the second half. Over 151 at-bats since the All-Star break, Hernandez is hitting .212 with three home runs and three stolen bases.