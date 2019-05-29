Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Clubs two-run homer

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Hernandez took Adam Wainwright deep in the fourth inning to supply the game-deciding runs. It was sixth home run of the season and second in his past three games. Hernandez is quietly hitting a strong .303/.361/.482 through 216 plate appearances this season while also contributing three stolen bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories