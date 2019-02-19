Manager Gabe Kapler labeled Hernandez as "an ideal leadoff hitter" earlier in spring training, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez has ranked either first or second on the Phillies in starts out of the leadoff role in the past four seasons, slashing .276/.364/.384 while stealing 46 bases across 1,816 career plate appearances out of that lineup spot. Though the 28-year-old's blend of speed and on-base skills back up Kapler's claim, Hernandez's spot in the order was rendered more of a question mark this offseason, when the Phillies added Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto, three established players who should also merit consideration for favorable lineup slotting. Hernandez's status as the incumbent looks like it may be enough to keep him atop the order to begin the season, but he may not have a long leash if he struggles in the early going now that there are some more appealing alternatives available than in years past.