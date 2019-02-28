Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Dealing with hip strain
Hernandez is battling a Grade 1 right hip flexor strain and has no timetable for his return, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
The second baseman reportedly suffered the injury while running the bases. He underwent an MRI, but it's still unclear at this point whether his availability for Opening Day will be threatened. If he requires a trip to the injured list, Scott Kingery would likely be the starting second baseman, leaving Maikel Franco the winner of the battle for third base.
