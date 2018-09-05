Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Hernandez has been dropped in the order lately, batting ninth or seventh in his last three appearances. He earned that demotion after a very poor August in which he hit just .215 with a .631 OPS. Tuesday's output was a step in the right direction, though he'll need a run of similar games if he's to reclaim his spot atop the Phillies' order, especially with Roman Quinn (who's led off five of the last eight games) hitting an excellent .346/.363/.538.