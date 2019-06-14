Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Falls to eighth in order

Hernandez will bat eighth Friday against Atlanta.

Hernandez spent eight games as the leadoff hitter after Andrew McCutchen was lost for the season with a torn ACL, but he hit just .125/.222/.188 over that stretch. He'll move to a lower-pressure spot for now, with Jean Segura sliding up to the leadoff spot.

