Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Fares well in leadoff role

Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a double, two walks and two runs Saturday in the Phillies' 9-3 win over the Marlins.

Hernandez led off for the second straight contest and will do so again Sunday, but he'll likely shift to the bottom half of the lineup in the series opener versus the Pirates on Monday, when Bryce Harper (personal) is expected to return from the paternity list. Before leaving the team, Harper had occupied the No. 2 spot in the order while Rhys Hoskins handled leadoff duties.