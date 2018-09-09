Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Four hits in loss to Mets
Hernandez went 4-for-4 with three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Mets.
He wasn't hitting the ball particularly hard -- two of his hits were just dumped into the outfield, and the other two never left the infield -- but the one ball he did get good wood on was a comebacker that knocked Noah Syndergaard out of the game. Hernandez now has two multi-hit, three-RBI performances in his last six games, but he went a combined 0-for-12 in the other four contests, leaving him with a .257/.363/.359 slash line on the season.
