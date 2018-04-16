Hernandez is on the bench for the first time Monday against the Braves.

Hernandez has had a strong start to the season, hitting .275/.422/.431 through his first 64 plate appearances, with three steals and two home runs. His 25.0 percent strikeout rate is well above his career 19.3 percent mark, but he's more than doubled his walk rate, up to 20.3 percent from a career average of 10.0 percent. His .422 on-base percentage ranks 19th among qualified hitters, giving him plenty of chances to score runs atop an improving Phillies lineup. Scott Kingery will lead off and play second base in his place Monday.