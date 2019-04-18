Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and a walk in a 3-2 victory against the Mets on Wednesday.

He started the season extremely slowly, but Hernandez is now 9-for-26 (.346) in the last seven games. During that stretch, he also has two homers and three RBI. Overall, Hernandez is hitting .237 with five extra-base hits, eight RBI, 10 runs and two steals in 16 games this year.