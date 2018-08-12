Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Padres.

The .371 on-base percentage is nice and should keep Hernandez atop the order for Philadelphia, but he's lost nearly 50 points off his slugging percentage from a year ago, and worst of all, he's not running right now. Hernandez hasn't stolen a base since July 9 and he has attempted just one steal since that date. With the Phillies adding Asdrubal Cabrera, Wilson Ramos (hamstring) and Justin Bour, they may not feel the need to force it in the running game very often down the stretch.