Hernandez recorded a pinch-hit double in Sunday's loss to the Reds.

Hernandez has been on the bench for four of the Phillies' last eight games while battling lingering foot soreness, dating back to when he fouled a ball off his foot in early July. The recent acquisition of Asdrubal Cabrera means the Phillies could theoretically give Hernandez 10 days of rest in the form of a trip to the disabled list. However, the fact that he's appeared off the bench on all four occasions suggests the team doesn't think he needs that kind of time off, so no such move seems imminent.

