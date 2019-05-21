Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI in Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs.

Hernandez gave the Phillies the lead with a two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning, his second triple of the season. The second baseman appears to be bouncing back from a slightly disappointing 2018 season at the plate, hitting .310/.375/.474 through 46 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories