Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Grabs three hits in win
Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI in Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs.
Hernandez gave the Phillies the lead with a two-run triple in the top of the sixth inning, his second triple of the season. The second baseman appears to be bouncing back from a slightly disappointing 2018 season at the plate, hitting .310/.375/.474 through 46 games.
