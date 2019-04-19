Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Grabs three hits
Hernandez went 3-for-4 in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.
Hernandez had over half his team's hits, as his teammates combined to go 2-for-28 at the plate. After hitting .152 in his first nine games, the second baseman has hit .400 with a 1.133 OPS over his last eight.
