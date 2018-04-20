Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Has excellent showing Thursday
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with three RBI, one run scored and one stolen base Thursday against the Pirates.
Hernandez drove in three runs with a bases-loaded single in the second inning and then proceeded to steal a base. He has been excellent in the leadoff role for the Phillies, posting a .430 on-base percentage to go along with 14 runs scored and five stolen bases in 63 at-bats. Though other hot starters have gotten more attention, Hernandez appears to be in line for a potential breakout campaign as a vital part of the emerging Phillies offense.
More News
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Gets first day off•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Getting green light•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Locked in as leadoff hitter•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Hits solo home run•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Hitless, strikes out three times•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: No immediate threat to starting role•
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...