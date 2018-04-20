Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Has excellent showing
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with three RBI, one run scored and one stolen base Thursday against the Pirates.
Hernandez drove in three runs with a bases-loaded single in the second inning and then proceeded to steal a base in the same plate appearance. He has been excellent in the leadoff role for the Phillies, posting a .430 on-base percentage to go along with 14 runs scored and five stolen bases in 63 at-bats. Though other hot starters have gotten more attention, Hernandez appears to be in line for a potential breakout campaign as a vital part of the emerging Phillies offense.
