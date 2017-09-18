Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Heads to bench Monday
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Meghan Montemurro of The News Journal reports.
Hernandez has started four straight games at second base, going 6-for-18 (.333) at the plate over that span, but he'll get the day off as J.P. Crawford steps into the starting lineup in his place. The 27-year-old could miss out on a few more starts as the Phillies continue to make room for Crawford around the infield, but he's still expected to see the bulk of starts at second base down the stretch.
