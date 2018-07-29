Hernandez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

With the Phillies inserting new acquisition Asdrubal Cabrera at second base in the series finale, Hernandez will head to the bench for the second time in four games. Rookie Scott Kingery and third baseman Maikel Franco are seemingly more at risk of losing out on at-bats to Cabrera, but the latter's addition to the roster should also result in Hernandez missing out on more starts than he otherwise would receive.