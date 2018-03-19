Hernandez went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Monday's Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox.

Hernandez failed to get a hit in five plate appearances Monday, lowering his spring training average to just .209 in 43 at-bats. The good news for the 27-year-old's fantasy owners, however, is that Scott Kingery got the start at third base Sunday, showing team management's desire to use the heralded prospect in roles that won't eat into Hernandez's opportunities at the dish. Kingery will likely begin the year at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, while Hernandez -- who has had two straight seasons with a .294 average and 15-plus stolen bases -- figures to be the Opening Day starter at second base for the Phillies.