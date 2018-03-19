Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Hitless, strikes out three times
Hernandez went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Monday's Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox.
Hernandez failed to get a hit in five plate appearances Monday, lowering his spring training average to just .209 in 43 at-bats. The good news for the 27-year-old's fantasy owners, however, is that Scott Kingery got the start at third base Sunday, showing team management's desire to use the heralded prospect in roles that won't eat into Hernandez's opportunities at the dish. Kingery will likely begin the year at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, while Hernandez -- who has had two straight seasons with a .294 average and 15-plus stolen bases -- figures to be the Opening Day starter at second base for the Phillies.
More News
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: No immediate threat to starting role•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Avoids arbitration with Phillies•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Not part of Saturday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...