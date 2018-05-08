Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Hits fourth homer
Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a home run, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 11-0 win against the Giants.
The home run, his fourth of the season, was a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Jeff Samardzija. Hernandez set a career high in homers last year with nine, but he's currently on pace for 19. He's also on pace to steal 29 bases, well over his career high of 19. It's a very solid season all-around for the second baseman, especially for owners in OBP leagues, as his on-base percentage sits at an impressive .397.
