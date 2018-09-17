Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Hits leadoff homer
Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.
The homer was a leadoff shot off Jose Urena, giving Hernandez homers in back-to-back games for the first time this season and extending his career high total to 13. The second baseman has hit .343 with an .866 OPS over his last eight games.
