Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Hits seventh homer of 2017 on Friday
Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a homer, a walk and two runs Friday against the Mets.
Hernandez blasted his seventh homer of the season to tie the game in the eighth inning of a home loss. This was the first bomb he's hit since July 22, but his solid batting average and 12 steals are his strongest fantasy assets.
