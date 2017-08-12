Play

Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a homer, a walk and two runs Friday against the Mets.

Hernandez blasted his seventh homer of the season to tie the game in the eighth inning of a home loss. This was the first bomb he's hit since July 22, but his solid batting average and 12 steals are his strongest fantasy assets.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast