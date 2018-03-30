Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run, one run scored, two RBI and two strikeouts Thursday against the Braves.

Hernandez was the predominant leadoff hitter for the Phillies in 2017 and that remained the case on Opening Day. He has gotten on base at a .373 and .371 clip over the 2017 and 2016 seasons respectively, and with a full-season of Rhys Hoskins and new addition Carlos Santana batting behind him there is reason to be excited about Hernandez's run-scoring upside. One word of caution is that it is still unclear how Scott Kingery will affect the playing time of the current Phillies' starting infield, so there is some slight risk that Hernandez loses at-bats as the season wears on. For now, however, he can be counted on as a valuable contributor in the stolen base, batting average, and runs categories.