Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Hits solo home run
Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a home run, one run scored, two RBI and two strikeouts Thursday against the Braves.
Hernandez was the predominant leadoff hitter for the Phillies in 2017 and that remained the case on Opening Day. He has gotten on base at a .373 and .371 clip over the 2017 and 2016 seasons respectively, and with a full-season of Rhys Hoskins and new addition Carlos Santana batting behind him there is reason to be excited about Hernandez's run-scoring upside. One word of caution is that it is still unclear how Scott Kingery will affect the playing time of the current Phillies' starting infield, so there is some slight risk that Hernandez loses at-bats as the season wears on. For now, however, he can be counted on as a valuable contributor in the stolen base, batting average, and runs categories.
More News
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Hitless, strikes out three times•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: No immediate threat to starting role•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Avoids arbitration with Phillies•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Not part of Saturday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...