Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Hits three-run homer Saturday
Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Brewers.
Hernandez smashed his sixth bomb of the season to help lead the Phillies on a huge comeback from an 8-1 deficit. His best fantasy asset is his ability to swipe an occasional base, though he has just six stolen bases this season.
