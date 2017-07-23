Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer Saturday against the Brewers.

Hernandez smashed his sixth bomb of the season to help lead the Phillies on a huge comeback from an 8-1 deficit. His best fantasy asset is his ability to swipe an occasional base, though he has just six stolen bases this season.

