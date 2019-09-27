Play

Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Homers in loss

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Nationals.

Hernandez cranked his 13th homer of the season in the form of a solo shot off Stephen Strasburg in the fourth inning to cut the Phillies' deficit in half. The 29-year-old leads Philadelphia this year in both batting average (.280) and hits (167).

