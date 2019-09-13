Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Homers in win
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and another RBI in Thursday's win over the Braves.
Hernandez got the Phillies on the board with a solo shot off Julio Teheran in the first inning. The 29-year-old second baseman also tacked on an RBI single in the sixth to cap off a successful night at the plate and help lead the Phillies to a crucial victory amid the wild-card race. He now has 11 long balls with a team-leading 153 hits on the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...