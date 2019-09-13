Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Homers in win

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and another RBI in Thursday's win over the Braves.

Hernandez got the Phillies on the board with a solo shot off Julio Teheran in the first inning. The 29-year-old second baseman also tacked on an RBI single in the sixth to cap off a successful night at the plate and help lead the Phillies to a crucial victory amid the wild-card race. He now has 11 long balls with a team-leading 153 hits on the season.