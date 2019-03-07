Hernandez (hip) isn't included in either of the Phillies' split-squad lineups Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies have been encouraged thus far by Hernandez's recovery from a right hip strain, but the second baseman still requires some additional time to heal before being ready to rejoin the lineup. The team hasn't suggested Hernandez's status for Opening Day is in any jeopardy, so he can be viewed as day to day at this juncture.