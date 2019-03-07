Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Idle for Thursday
Hernandez (hip) isn't included in either of the Phillies' split-squad lineups Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies have been encouraged thus far by Hernandez's recovery from a right hip strain, but the second baseman still requires some additional time to heal before being ready to rejoin the lineup. The team hasn't suggested Hernandez's status for Opening Day is in any jeopardy, so he can be viewed as day to day at this juncture.
More News
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Still not ready for games•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Dealing with hip strain•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Could stick as leadoff man•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Earns raise from Phillies•
-
Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Battled through broken foot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...