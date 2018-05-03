Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Marlins.

He led off the game with his third homer of the season and first since April 11, giving Aaron Nola and the Phillies bullpen all the offense they would need. Hernandez has now reached base in 10 straight games, pushing his slash line on the year to a strong .284/.406/.413.