Hernandez (hip) will man second base and lead off for the Phillies in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hernandez will check into the Phillies' spring lineup for the first time in more than two weeks after he had been sidelined by a strained right hip flexor. With Opening Day two weeks away, Hernandez should have sufficient time to get in some at-bats and avoid a stint on the injured list, but his placement in the Phillies' regular season lineup is more of an open question. Though Hernandez will get a look in the leadoff role Thursday, it's worth noting that the Phillies are splitting their squad with two games on the schedule and are giving days off to Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper. Once the Phillies have all hands on deck, it's possible that Hernandez could settle near the bottom of the batting order.