Hernandez will start at second base and lead off Wednesday against the Cardinals, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hernandez served as the Phillies' primary leadoff man the past two seasons, but he'll set the table for the first time in 2019 with Andrew McCutchen getting a rare day off. The assignment makes Hernandez more interesting than normal in DFS contests, but expect him to return to the No. 6 or 7 spot in the lineup this weekend in Kansas City when McCutchen is back in action.