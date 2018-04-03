Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Locked in as leadoff hitter
Hernandez, who is starting at second base and leading off Tuesday against the Mets, has started each of the first four games of the season.
He seems relatively entrenched as the leadoff hitter, batting first in all four of the Phillies' games thus far. Scott Kingery, whose natural position is second base, has been playing at the expense of Maikel Franco and to a lesser extent, J.P. Crawford, in the early going. Hernandez is hitting .308 with a pair of walks through 15 plate appearances, but has also struck out at an abnormally high clip (33.3 percent), although the sample size is tiny. As long as Hernandez keeps performing, he should be in for regular playing time and an advantageous spot atop the lineup.
