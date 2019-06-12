Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: May be dropped from leadoff role
Manager Gabe Kapler acknowledged after Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks that he may consider removing Hernandez from the leadoff role in favor of Scott Kingery, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Since taking over as the Phillies' new table setter June 4 following Andrew McCutchen's season-ending knee injury, Hernandez has gone 4-for-28 while reaching base at a .250 clip in seven games. Hernandez has a long track record of success out of the leadoff spot dating back to 2015, but it appears Kapler may keep him on a short leash while the hot-hitting Scott Kingery continues to make a case for a move up the lineup. Kingery has posted a 1.330 OPS over that same seven-game stretch and is slashing .324/.365/.630 with seven home runs and two steals on the season.
