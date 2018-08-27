Phillies' Cesar Hernandez: Moved from leadoff spot Monday
Hernandez is batting third for the first time this season Monday against the Nationals.
Monday's game is the first time Hernandez has been anywhere other than in the leadoff spot this year. It would be a surprise if the move is a permanent one, as the second baseman's skillset is far more suited to a leadoff role than to a spot in the middle of the order; his on-base percentage (.366) is higher than his slugging percentage (.365) this season. If he does stick in the third spot, expect a slight uptick in RBI paired with a slight downturn in runs.
