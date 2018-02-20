Hernandez's job seems safe for the moment as the Phillies are working to increase top prospect Scott Kingery's positional flexibility, The Athletic reports.

Hernandez has been one of the Phillies' best players over the past few seasons, but his role seems potentially under threat by Kingery, who shares his position and is nearly big-league ready. There was some thought that Hernandez might have to move to a utility role, one which he filled for the first few years of his major-league career. However, the report that it's Kingery who has been working out at different positions seems to suggest that Hernandez is not necessarily going to lose out on a lot of playing time when Kingery is eventually called up.