Hernandez (hip) is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Orioles, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

Hernandez was able to take batting practice Thursday, but he has not gotten into a game since. He should have a chance to see action Monday, but with the Phillies off the following day, the team may hold him out until the middle of the week to let him maximize his recovery time.

More News
Our Latest Stories